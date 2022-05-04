NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 3rd Unofficial T20, May 4, 12:45 PM IST

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Unofficial T20 match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A: The third and final Unofficial T20 International between Nepal and Zimbabwe A will be conducted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Zimbabwe is currently leading the series by 1-0.

They cruised to a six-wicket victory in the first game. Nepal posted 181 runs in their 20 overs as Aadil Ansari scored not out 47 runs. He was supported by opening batter Kushal Bhurtel who scored 46 runs off 31 balls.

Chasing the total, Zimbabwe won in 18.5 overs. It was a poor batting performance by Zimbabwe A. Tadiwanashe Marumani was the star performer for the visitors as he scored 56 runs.

The second match between the two sides was washed out due to rain. This means that Nepal can either lose the series or end it in a draw. The host team needs to go all out on the field to level the series.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A, here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs ZIM-A Telecast

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A game will not be telecast in India

NEP vs ZIM-A Live Streaming

The 3rd Unofficial T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs ZIM-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Nepal’s Kirtipur at 12:45 PM IST on May 04, Wednesday.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tadiwanashe Marumani

Vice-Captain: Aadil Ansari

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Aarif Sheikh

Batters: Kushal Bhurtel, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Aadil Ansari, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Brandon Mavuta

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bashir Ahmed, John Masara

NEP vs ZIM-A Probable XIs

Nepal: Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh(wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dev Khanal, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Bashir Ahmed

Zimbabwe A: Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande(wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinotenda Mutombodzi(c), John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Johnathan Campbell, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe

