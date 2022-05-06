NEP vs ZIM A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, May 6, Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, 9:15 AM IST

NEP vs ZIM A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Nepal vs Zimbabwe A: Nepal are set to host Zimbabwe A in the first unofficial ODI match of the series on May 6 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Earlier, in the unofficial T20I series, both Nepal and Zimbabwe A managed to win one game each as the second match got abandoned due to rain.

In the first match of the series, Nepal posted a mammoth total of 181/5 in 20 overs. In reply, the visitors successfully reached the target with 7 balls remaining.

In the third match of the series, batting first, Zimbabwe A could manage to register a total of 136 runs losing two wickets. In reply, Nepal wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh’s brilliant batting display (87 not out of 54 balls) helped his side in reaching the target with 25 balls remaining.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A; here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs ZIM A Telecast

The NEP vs ZIM A match will not be telecast in India.

NEP vs ZIM A Live Streaming

The match between Nepal and Zimbabwe is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs ZIM A Match Details

The NEP vs ZIM A match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Friday, May 6, at 9:15 am IST.

NEP vs ZIM A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tadiwanashe Marumani

Vice-Captain: Aadil Ansari

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs ZIM A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Aarif Sheikh

Batters: Kushal Bhurtel, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Aadil Ansari, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Brandon Mavuta

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bashir Ahmed, John Masara

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Possible XIs

Nepal Predicted Starting Line-up: Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Kushal Bhurtel, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dev Khanal, Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Bashir Ahmed

Zimbabwe A Predicted Starting Line-up: Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande (wicketkeeper), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinotenda Mutombodzi (captain), John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Johnathan Campbell, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe

