NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Unofficial ODI match, May 7, 9:15 AM IST

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A: Nepal and Zimbabwe A will be playing against each other for the second time in the One Day Internationals. The second Unofficial ODI of the three-match series will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 9:15 AM IST.

Zimbabwe made a stunning start to the 50-over series. They defeated Nepal in the first game by three wickets to take a lead of 1-0 in the series. The host had a poor batting performance as they collapsed at 136 runs while batting in the first innings. Sompal Kami was the top scorer with 30 runs while Brad Evans picked the most wickets for Zimbabwe with four.

In the second innings, Zimbabwe’s opening batter Innocent Kaia showcased his batting talent as the team scored a win in 26 overs. He added 48 runs to the scoreboard. Playing on Saturday, the visitors will hope to take an unassailable lead in the series while Nepal will have the last chance to make a comeback.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A, here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs ZIM-A Telecast

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A game will not be telecast in India.

NEP vs ZIM-A Live Streaming

The 2nd Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs ZIM-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 9:15 AM IST on May 07, Saturday.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Innocent Kaia

Vice-Captain - Tadiwanashe Marumani

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Innocent Kaia, Kushal Bhurtel, Tadiwanashe Marumani

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Brandon Mavuta, Rohit Paudel

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Brad Evans

NEP vs ZIM-A Probable XIs:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Bashir Ahmed, Bhim Sharki, Aadil Ansari, Karan KC

Zimbabwe A: Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande(wk), Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Kudzai Maunze

