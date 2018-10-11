Nepal Bowl Out China for 26, Chase it Down in 11 Balls to Register Resounding Win in WT20 Qualifier

Loading...
Asked to bat first by Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla, seven of China’s batsmen made ducks, with only one, Hong Jiang Yan, managing to reach double figures in the innings, scoring 11 from 27 balls opening the batting.
Sandeep Lamichhane, who has risen to popularity with his performances for Nepal and this year’s Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils, finished with staggering figures of 3 for 4 in four overs, which earned him the player of the match award. The 18-year-old leg spinner’s wicket tally is now 20 for the tournament at an average of 2.05. His spin partner, Basant Regmi also finished stunning figures, picking up three wickets for just five runs in his four overs.
Nepal’s openers completed the run-chase in just 11 balls, with opener Binod Bhandari smashing 24 off just eight deliveries, inclusive of three fours and a six.
The victory puts Nepal on top of Asia Region Qualifier Group B, having secured five wins out of five games, and this hammering puts them ahead of Singapore on net run-rate. Both sides have qualified for next year’s WT20 Asian Finals.
China find themselves at the bottom having lost all their qualifier games so far, with their last game of the regional qualifiers against Malaysia on Friday.
First Published: October 11, 2018, 9:35 AM IST