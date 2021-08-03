Nepal Cricketer Paras Khadka Retires from International Cricket, Pens an Emotional Note

Former Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka announced retirement from international cricket on August 2. The cricketer issued an official statement via his Twitter handle and it has left his fans disheartened. The 34-year-old announced that his amazing journey on the cricket field as an international cricketer has ended, however, he wrote that the cricket dream for Nepal has just started.

Paras said that playing for Nepal has been his biggest achievement, and he will forever be indebted towards his coaches, teammates, fans, stakeholders, family, and friends. The cricketer thanked everyone for their generous support for the last 18 years, ever since he started playing in 2002.

“My ultimate dream is to see Nepal have a better cricketing system for which I have spent all my energy in the last two decades and to improve it will require equal support from everyone in the cricketing community and beyond,” the statement further read. Paras shared that he believes with everyone’s honest effort and intentions, Nepal will have a better cricketing system in the upcoming years.

In the few international games he played, Paras was able to register some records too. He is the first Nepalese cricketer to hit an ODI ton and T20I ton in the same year. In the ODI, he played a knock of 115 vs UAE, while his T20I ton came against Singapore where he remained not out for 106. He took the reins of the team in 2009 and in 2019, was replaced by Gyanendra Malla.

In his career, Paras has played 10 ODIs and 33 T20 internationals ever since he made his debut in 2014. While his T20I debut was against Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup, his ODI debut was against Netherlands in 2018. Paras made his international debut, however, his first-class debut was way back in 2004. The cricketer has represented Nepal in three U-19 World Cups in the year 2004, 2006 and 2008. He ended his international career with 315 ODI runs and 620 T20I runs. Paras has also scalped 14 international wickets.

