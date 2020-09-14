Nepal International Cricketer Lalit Bhandari Severely Hurt in Road Accident

Nepal international cricketer Lalit Bhandari has been severely injured following a motorbike accident and is now recuperating in a hospital.

Bhandari was hit by a truck while he was riding his bike alongside one of his friends. The incident happened on the East-West highway near Jhalari market at around 7:30 PM on Sunday.

As per his relative Ram Singh Khatri, Bhandari has injured his right shoulder and waist in the accident. He said that the youngster was unconscious and was taken to the Dhangadhi Research Hospital in an ambulance after initial treatment in Jhalari.

Bhandari has undergone several scans and as per reports the doctors have stated clearly that he hasn’t received any head injury. The incident took place when he was traveling from Mahendranagar to Dhangadhi. He was later taken to the Kohalpur Medical College in Banke for further treatment.

Bhandari made his ODI debut back in August 2018 against Netherlands where he accounted for the wickets of Ben Cooper and Scott Edwards.

He also has played three List A matches and a T20, representing Nepal in their game against Marylebone Cricket Club(MCC) at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Though he didn’t get a wicket, he rubbed shoulders with players like Mahela Jayawardene and Jonathan Trott in the opposition.