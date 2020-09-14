- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
Nepal International Cricketer Lalit Bhandari Severely Hurt in Road Accident
Bhandari made his ODI debut for Nepal in August 2018 against Netherlands.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 14, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Nepal international cricketer Lalit Bhandari has been severely injured following a motorbike accident and is now recuperating in a hospital.
Bhandari was hit by a truck while he was riding his bike alongside one of his friends. The incident happened on the East-West highway near Jhalari market at around 7:30 PM on Sunday.
As per his relative Ram Singh Khatri, Bhandari has injured his right shoulder and waist in the accident. He said that the youngster was unconscious and was taken to the Dhangadhi Research Hospital in an ambulance after initial treatment in Jhalari.
Bhandari has undergone several scans and as per reports the doctors have stated clearly that he hasn’t received any head injury. The incident took place when he was traveling from Mahendranagar to Dhangadhi. He was later taken to the Kohalpur Medical College in Banke for further treatment.
Bhandari made his ODI debut back in August 2018 against Netherlands where he accounted for the wickets of Ben Cooper and Scott Edwards.
He also has played three List A matches and a T20, representing Nepal in their game against Marylebone Cricket Club(MCC) at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Though he didn’t get a wicket, he rubbed shoulders with players like Mahela Jayawardene and Jonathan Trott in the opposition.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5347
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|5
|Australia
|3767
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking