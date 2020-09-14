CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Nepal International Cricketer Lalit Bhandari Severely Hurt in Road Accident

Bhandari made his ODI debut for Nepal in August 2018 against Netherlands.

Nepal International Cricketer Lalit Bhandari Severely Hurt in Road Accident

Nepal international cricketer Lalit Bhandari has been severely injured following  a motorbike accident and is now recuperating in a hospital.

Bhandari was hit by a truck while he was riding his bike alongside one of his friends.  The incident happened on the East-West highway near Jhalari market at around 7:30 PM on Sunday.

As per his relative Ram Singh Khatri,  Bhandari has injured his right shoulder and waist in the accident. He said that the youngster was unconscious and was taken to the Dhangadhi Research Hospital in an ambulance after initial treatment in Jhalari.

Bhandari has undergone several scans and as per reports the doctors have stated clearly that he hasn’t received any head injury. The incident took place when he was traveling from Mahendranagar to Dhangadhi. He was later taken to the Kohalpur Medical College in Banke for further treatment.

Bhandari made his ODI debut back in August 2018 against Netherlands where he accounted for the wickets of Ben Cooper and Scott Edwards.

He also has played three List A matches and a T20, representing Nepal in their game against Marylebone Cricket Club(MCC) at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Though he didn’t get a wicket, he rubbed shoulders with players like Mahela Jayawardene and Jonathan Trott in the opposition.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5347 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3767 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches

Loading