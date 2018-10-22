Nepal Spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to Represent Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League

Loading...
The leggie is expected to be part of the campaign in two parts. He is expected to join the squad by December 10, after which he will play the entire edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
He will then return Down Under for the remainder of the games, ESPNCricinfo reported.
Earlier in 2017, Lamichhane was the first player from Nepal to be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Delhi Daredevils signed him for Rs 20 Lakh.
Since then, Lamichanne has been part of many T20 leagues including the Caribbean Premier League where he played for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Lamichhane first shot to the limelight when he was the second-highest wicket-taker at the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016, with 14 wickets and with 5 for 27 against Ireland being his best.
He had trained under the watchful eye of former Australian skipper Michael Clarke and has played grade cricket for Australia. He was also instrumental in Nepal gaining ODI status for the first time.
Spinners have been ruling the roost in T20 franchise cricket and it is no surprise that Sandeep has joined the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman who will also be part of the upcoming season of the BBL.
Rashid played for Adelaide Strikers in the previous season while Mujeeb has been signed by Brisbane Heat for this edition.
First Published: October 22, 2018, 8:58 PM IST