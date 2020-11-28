Nepalese Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane Tests Positive for COVID-19

Star international Twenty20 player and Hobart Hurricanes import Sandeep Lamichhane has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before the Big Bash League begins. The 20-year-old legspinner on Saturday confirmed he had the coronavirus, saying on social media that it was his “sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now.”

The Nepalese player has performed exceptionally well in the Australian T20 competition, forming a strong combination at the Melbourne Stars with Australian limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa. But Lamichhane opted to sign with the Hurricanes for the upcoming season, improving the Tasmanian franchise’s hopes of securing a first BBL title.

Lamichhane also plays T20 for the Nepalese national team and has also played in T20 competitions in India, Pakistan, West Indies and Canada. The Hurricanes are scheduled to open the BBL season in Hobart against defending champions Sydney Sixers on Dec. 10.

Meanwhile, A seventh Pakistan cricketer tested positive for Covid-19 as the team remained confined to their hotel in Christchurch on Saturday, unable to train and with a question mark over their New Zealand tour.

The Pakistanis, who only arrived four days ago, are already on a "final warning" for breaching New Zealand's tight quarantine restrictions, with the growing number of coronavirus cases adding pressure to preparations for their opening match on December 18.

Despite all members of the squad returning negative tests before flying to New Zealand, six came up positive after testing on day one in the country.

"One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive," the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday, confirming the seventh patient.

"The remainder of the results from the squad's day-three swab testing, apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative."