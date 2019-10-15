Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Nepal’s Paras Khadka Resigns as Captain After ICC Lifts Suspension

Paras Khadka, on Tuesday, stepped down as the captain of the Nepal cricket team immediately after the ICC reinstated Nepal along with Zimbabwe on Monday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 15, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Nepal’s Paras Khadka Resigns as Captain After ICC Lifts Suspension

Paras Khadka, on Tuesday, stepped down as the captain of the Nepal cricket team immediately after the ICC reinstated Nepal along with Zimbabwe on Monday.

Paras, who is considered to be the best batsman of his country, had been the longest serving captain in Associate cricket as he was appointed skipper in 2009.

He most recently led Nepal to their first ever ODI series win over UAE and became the first player from his country to score centuries in ODIs and T20Is.

The 31-year-old batted mostly at No 3 or 4, was a handy off-spinner and could also bowl medium pace when required.

As captain, Paras led Nepal through their rise to ODI status which was finally achieved at the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in 2018.

Another major achievement during his reign was leading Nepal to their first ever major global event at senior level when they clinched a berth in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Nepal scored victories over Hong Kong and Afghanistan in the opening round but fell short of advancing to the main draw as Bangladesh advanced on the net run-rate tiebreaker with both teams at 2-1.

Announcing his decision via social media, Paras wished the new committee well and hoped it will work for raising the standard of cricket in Nepal.

"Great to know that the suspension of Nepal cricket has been lifted and would like to wish the new committee to work for the betterment of Nepal cricket, players and its stake holders. I have hereby decided to resign from my post as the captain of Nepal cricket team. Jai Nepal !!," he tweeted.

Nepal had been suspended in 2016 by the ICC for a breach of the regulations -- prohibiting government interference besides conducting fair elections.

After the election for a 17-member central working committee for the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAP) was held earlier this year, the ICC decided to lift the suspension and readmit Nepal with the full members after the conclusion of the board meetings on Monday.

On Monday, ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar had said: "Given the progress made in Nepal, a transition plan will now be developed for the Cricket Association of Nepal to support full compliance with Associate Membership criteria, which will also involve controlled funding."

iccnepalParas Khadka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more