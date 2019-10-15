Nepal’s Paras Khadka Resigns as Captain After ICC Lifts Suspension

Paras Khadka, on Tuesday, stepped down as the captain of the Nepal cricket team immediately after the ICC reinstated Nepal along with Zimbabwe on Monday.
Paras, who is considered to be the best batsman of his country, had been the longest serving captain in Associate cricket as he was appointed skipper in 2009.
He most recently led Nepal to their first ever ODI series win over UAE and became the first player from his country to score centuries in ODIs and T20Is.
The 31-year-old batted mostly at No 3 or 4, was a handy off-spinner and could also bowl medium pace when required.
As captain, Paras led Nepal through their rise to ODI status which was finally achieved at the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in 2018.
Another major achievement during his reign was leading Nepal to their first ever major global event at senior level when they clinched a berth in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.
Nepal scored victories over Hong Kong and Afghanistan in the opening round but fell short of advancing to the main draw as Bangladesh advanced on the net run-rate tiebreaker with both teams at 2-1.
Announcing his decision via social media, Paras wished the new committee well and hoped it will work for raising the standard of cricket in Nepal.
"Great to know that the suspension of Nepal cricket has been lifted and would like to wish the new committee to work for the betterment of Nepal cricket, players and its stake holders. I have hereby decided to resign from my post as the captain of Nepal cricket team. Jai Nepal !!," he tweeted.
Nepal had been suspended in 2016 by the ICC for a breach of the regulations -- prohibiting government interference besides conducting fair elections.
After the election for a 17-member central working committee for the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAP) was held earlier this year, the ICC decided to lift the suspension and readmit Nepal with the full members after the conclusion of the board meetings on Monday.
On Monday, ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar had said: "Given the progress made in Nepal, a transition plan will now be developed for the Cricket Association of Nepal to support full compliance with Associate Membership criteria, which will also involve controlled funding."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Nepal’s Paras Khadka Resigns as Captain After ICC Lifts Suspension
Paras Khadka, on Tuesday, stepped down as the captain of the Nepal cricket team immediately after the ICC reinstated Nepal along with Zimbabwe on Monday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings