Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 26, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Nepal's Paudel Becomes Youngest Half-Centurion in International Cricket

Aged just 16 years and 146 days, Nepal's Rohit Paudel became the youngest male player to record a half-century in international cricket when he hit 55 in 58 balls in a One-Day International against the UAE on Saturday (January 26).

Paudel bettered the record held by Sachin Tendulkar who had made 59 in a Test against Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 213 days. In ODI cricket the record was held by Shahid Afridi who creamed a maiden 50-over century aged 16 years and 217 days in his maiden international innings against Sri Lanka.

The overall record for the youngest player to hit a half-century in international cricket though is held South Africa's Johmari Logtenburg who recorded Test and ODI half-centuries at the age of 14.

Coming in at five drop, with his side in trouble Paudel hit seven boundaries during his knock striking at 94.82 which took Nepal to a competitive 242/9 in their 50 overs. The teenager has been touted for greater things ever since he made his debut aged 15 years and 335 days in August 2018 - the fourth-youngest man in history.

His innings will be of even greater significance considering Nepal come into this match down 1-0 with just one more game.
First Published: January 26, 2019, 5:03 PM IST

