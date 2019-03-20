Nerveless Tahir Hands South Africa Stunning Jailbreak in Super Over

Loading...
On a normal day, the first line of this report would have made a lot of sense especially after the 5-0 whitewash inflicted by South Africa in the recently-concluded ODI series. But this was no ordinary day.
The hosts, South Africa did win the first T20I in Cape Town to take lead in the three-match series but the circumstances were different. They won by 9 runs in a Super Over eliminator after being dragged to the hilt by an unrelenting Sri Lankan unit.
It was all going to plan for South Africa till about the 16th over of the 135-run chase. They needed 18 runs to win in 24 balls with seven wickets in hand and two set batsman in David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen having a ball out in the middle. Easy-peasy eh?
Third ball of the 17th over - Van der Dussen goes for an ugly hoick, gets a leading edge against Lasith Malinga only to be caught at third man for 34. Two balls later, Miller who had slammed 40 in 22 balls at the time goes for an imaginary second run, to be run out.
The 18th over accounts for 10 runs but costs South Africa the wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo. But still, South Africa only need six runs in two overs. JP Duminy and Kagiso Rabada will surely do the job. Think again! Malinga comes up with a nerveless 19th over conceding only a run and the wicket of Rabada.
The nerves jangle again with the last over being bowled by Isuru Udana who has five runs in the bank. Duminy takes a single off the very first ball. All upto Dale Steyn now, who has just walked into the middle with the side needing 4 in 5. But, even the vastly experienced pacer feels the pinch. He misses two balls, takes a single off the fourth ball leaving Duminy to get 3 runs in 2 balls. The left-hander heaves a slower ball down to deep square leg and falls short going for the second run.
South Africa need 2 to win off the final ball. Imran Tahir takes strike. Udana runs in and bowls a perfect slower ball which the batsman can only inside-edge to the wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. A run-out, surely. No, the 'keeper misses barely two meters from the stumps and the hosts steal a run and the contest ends in a tie.
South Africa take first strike in the Super Over and have the ascendancy with Miller (13*) & Van der Dussen (1*) collecting 14 runs off Malinga. Tahir then bowled a stupendous over conceding only five to facilitate a stunning jailbreak.
South Africa had a circumspect start to their chase with both Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock taking their time to settle in. An error in judgement cost the hosts their first wicket in the fourth over when Hendricks (8) was run out going for a third run. Sri Lanka, to their credit, stuck to a plan not allowing the Proteas to get away. Only 33 runs were scored in the first six overs and the pressure showed when de Kock fell straight after the Power Play gloving an attempted reverse sweep straight into the hands of Dickwella for 13.
Faf du Plessis kept the pace of the game going combining caution with controlled aggression. He struck two fours and a six in his 21 but fell in the tenth over to give the visitors hope.
Sri Lanka were very much in the game till the 14th over when South Africa needed 52 runs in six overs but 20 runs off the 15th over from Miller's bat totally turned the tide in the hosts' favour till a twist in the tale late saw South Africa lose five wickets for just 17 runs and push the tie into a one-over eliminator. Malinga was easily the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka returning 2/11 in his four overs.
Earlier, South Africa's decision to bowl first was vindicated immediately with Steyn getting rid of Dickwella (0) second ball of the day. The left-hander flashing at a delivery outside off stump could only edge it to Miller, who surprisingly was keeping wickets despite de Kock in the side. Rabada then got into the act drawing Kusal Mendis into a false shot for a duck as the visitors slipped to 7/2.
Avishka Fernando and Kamindu Mendis decided that attack was the best form of defence and took on the South African bowlers. Fernando got the boundary counter running by depositing Rabada for a huge six over long-on before thumping Steyn for another half a dozen over the square leg fence. Mendis then went one better as he creamed Rabada for two successive sixes in the fourth over and then slammed Steyn for two back-to-back fours in the next.
That though was where the fun ended for Sri Lanka with Lutho Sipamla striking in his very first over, but in all fairness, the wicket was down to Hendricks' brilliance on the field. Fernando (16) used the incoming angle of Sipamla and got a good piece of it towards the on-side but Hendricks stationed at deep square leg ran to his right to take the catch and realising the momentum was taking him over the boundary threw the ball up, hopped back into the playing field and completed the catch.
The run-scoring stalled once the field spread with Sri Lanka accumulating just 23 runs between overs six to ten. Phehlukwayo then claimed his maiden wicket of the innings when he had Angelo Perera playing down the wrong line only to find his stumps in a mess while Tahir in the very next over had Mendis stumped for a 29-ball 41 with a terrific wrong'un. Sri Lanka once again found themselves in familiar territory having lost half their side for just 76 runs on the board in the 13th over.
13 runs off the last over helped them push the eventual total to 134/7 but it was always going to be a par score on this surface.
For the hosts, Phehlukwayo was the most successful bowler returning 3/25 in his four overs while every other South African bowler chipped in a wicket each.
First Published: March 20, 2019, 2:57 AM IST