Nerves Were Very High When Bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Annabel Sutherland

Australia women all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has said that she will always cherish the moment she bowled to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar during the Bushfire Cricket Bash earlier this year.

IANS |May 27, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
Australia women all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has said that she will always cherish the moment she bowled to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar during the Bushfire Cricket Bash earlier this year.

On February 9, Tendulkar faced Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Sutherland in an over during the innings break of the match -- a 10-over-a side charity game organised by Cricket Australia to raise funds for the communities devastated by the fires.

Perry bowled the first four balls and then bowling was carried on by Sutherland while the Australian women took over the fielding responsibility.

"I was fielding at mid-off, I think Ellyse Perry bowled three or four balls and then she threw the ball to me, it was very kind of her, I'll remember bowling to Sachin Tendulkar for the rest of my life, the nerves were very high considering I bowled a full toss and a half volley to him," Sutherland said in a video posted by cricket.com.au on its website.

"But Sachin was very kind that he hit it straight down the pitch, it was an exciting moment for all of us to be out there, it was awesome," she added.

The likes of Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram were present among many as Ricky Ponting XI won the tie at the Junction Oval.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash had raised more than $7.7 million for the communities devastated by the fires that have ravaged Australia, according to Cricket Australia's report.

