Netherlands Cricketer Paul van Meekeren Delivering Food To Make Ends Meet
27-year-old Paul van Meekeren was born in Netherlands and made his international debut against Kenya in a T20 game in 2013. So far, he has played five ODIs and 41 T20Is for the Dutch team.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 15, 2020, 11:53 PM IST
According to the original schedule announced by the ICC, the T20 World Cup 2020 was poised to take place from October to November in 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything. The whole world came to a standstill and several sports events got cancelled or postponed. ICC too decided to postpone the tournament for two years. However, had everything gone according to the plan, cricket fans all around the world would have witnessed the final of the Men's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 15.
ALSO READ| World Test Championship Tweak: Finalists to be Picked on Percentage of Points Earned
Apart from the top 10 nations, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Scotland, Namibia, and Oman were the six additional teams that had qualified for T20 World Cup 2020. They were set to take on Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the initial group stage, in a bid to qualify for the Super 12 stage, where big teams will be waiting. With next to nill funding and almost negligible media coverage, the path to glory for such nations is quite treacherous. Hence, the plight of cricketers from such countries is rarely heard of.
Now, with the T20 event getting postponed, one of the Netherlands players Paul van Meekeren revealed that he is working as a delivery boy for Uber eats for his daily needs.
"Should’ve been playing cricket today, now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people," wrote van Meekeren on Twitter.
27-year-old Paul van Meekeren was born in the Netherlands and made his international debut against Kenya in a T20 game in 2013. So far, he has played five ODIs and 41 T20Is for the Dutch team and picked four and 47 scalps respectively. He also represented Somerset in County cricket. He is one of the important players for his national team’s success so far.
