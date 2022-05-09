Netherlands Head Coach Ryan Campbell Discharged From Hospital

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ryan Campbell has been discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment after being admitted last month following a series of cardiac arrests. He was taken into Intensive Care Unit on April 16 in induced coma at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

He was removed recently from an induced coma after doctors concluded there was no damage to his brain. Subsequent tests showed no damage to heart either with the doctors ruling out heart attack as the cause for cardiac arrests now.

Campbell represented both Australia and Hong Kong during his international cricket career and is currently associated with the Netherlands’ men cricket team as their head coach.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Royal Stoke Hospital critical care unit for their incredible professionalism, kindness and compassion. I also want to thank Beci Bassett, a parent at the adventure playground in Cheshire who immediately administered CPR. Her courage and quick intervention quite simply saved my life," Campbell said while thanking the medical staff.

“My wife Leontina was at my bedside hour after hour and kept our families informed of my progress. She dealt bravely with every development thrown her way. LT, I thank you and love you.

“LT was joined early on by my great mate Simon Millington, who flew out from Nevada to be there for her and her family and assisted them throughout the ordeal. For this I will be eternally grateful. Finally, I want to say a big thank you to all my well-wishers from around the world. The amount of messages of love and support my family and I received was extremely humbling," he added.

The 50-year-old Campbell is expected to link up with the Netherlands squad for their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League three-match ODI series at home against West Indies which is to be played later this month.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here