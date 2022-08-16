Netherlands vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Netherlands vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Pakistan will aim to extend their five-match unbeaten run in ODIs as they will take on the Netherlands today in the first match of the series. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The opening ODI match between the Netherlands and Pakistan will be played at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

Pakistan come into the fixture after clean sweeping West Indies in the three-match ODI series. And now the ODI series against Netherlands is expected to help Pakistan prepare for the Asia Cup slated to start later this month. Pakistan, in their opening Asia Cup fixture, will face arch-rivals India on August 28.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, endured a 3-0 whitewash against England in their last 50-over assignment.

Ahead of today’s first ODI match between the Netherlands and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date first ODI match between the Netherlands (NED) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The first ODI match between the Netherlands and Pakistan will take place on August 16, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI match the Netherlands (NED) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The first ODI match between the Netherlands and Pakistan will be played at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

What time will the first ODI match the Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The first ODI match between the Netherlands and Pakistan will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) first ODI match?

Netherlands vs Pakistan first ODI match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) first ODI match?

Netherlands vs Pakistan first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikram Singh, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Tim Pringle, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here