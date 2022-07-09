Netizens go Crazy as WhistlePodu Army Shuts up Barmy Army With Beffiting Reply on MS Dhoni's Birthday

A day after Barmy Army’s controversial birthday post for MS Dhoni, the WhistlePodu Army has come up with a “savage reply”. The CSK fan group has posted a series of photos from the 2013 Champions Trophy final between England and India. Notably, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team defeated England by five runs in the game to lift the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy.

Along with the images, the fan army wrote, “Thank you & Yellove on behalf of all Dhoni fans. We love the courtesy extended amidst these battles and the amazing memories like these which we cherish.”

The pictures, shared by the Chennai Super Kings’ fan group, included James Tredwell’s dismissal, Dhoni’s stumping of Ian Bell, and his iconic celebration after India clinched a monumental win in Birmingham. Take a look:

Thank you & Yellove on behalf of all Dhoni fans. We love the courtesy extended amidst these battles and the amazing memories like these which we cherish. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/lhyK4Ob7Ud — WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 7, 2022

Fans were quick to share their take in the reply box. A person wrote, “Proud of you CSK fan official. This is a good one.”

Proud of you CSK fan official This is a good one — Anurag Mishra (@Anurag10042006) July 7, 2022

“What a reply, ” wrote another.

Yow CSK Admin .. Nei vera level ya .. what a reply. 👍💪 — Rajesh Giri (@RajeshVGiri) July 7, 2022

A user labelled it as the “best reply on Twitter today.”

Best reply On Twitter today.😅🔥 — Vikash kumar (@hey_imvikash) July 7, 2022

“Superhit reply” was the sentiment on social media.

superhit reply 👍😂 — Neha_Lodhiii‼‼ (@NehaLodhi18) July 7, 2022

Coming back to the post shared by Barmy Army, the England cricket team’s fan group, is known for its controversial social media posts dedicated to non-England cricketers. And, the fan group’s birthday wish post for MS Dhoni’s 41st birthday did not go down well with fans. The picture is from the World Cup match against England when Dhoni got run out and was seen walking back to the dressing room. “Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years,” read the caption.

Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S3KR2OBjvr — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 7, 2022

And, now we would like to talk a bit about the ICC Champions Trophy Final between India and England

Batting first in the rain-curtailed final encounter, Team India registered a total of 129 for 7 in 20 overs. In response, England managed to reach 124 for 8 in 20 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets each to help India complete a historic win. Moreover, this crucial triumph helped Dhoni to become the first-ever skipper to win all three ICC trophies.

In 2007, Dhoni-led India team won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. Four years later, Dhoni’s men defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win the ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter had announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2020. He is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

