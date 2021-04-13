- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Neuberg Conducting Covid-19 Tests for Indian Premier League Teams
Neuberg will be conducting tests in all IPL venues Viz: Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata.
- IANS
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 6:16 PM IST
Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, India’s fourth-largest pathology player, is conducting the Covid-19 RT-PCR test for all the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.
As per the guidelines, all the players, management team, broadcasting crew, state and central cricket committee member, groundskeepers, hotel staff, and the event management team are being tested. The tests are conducted at various hotels where the teams are stationed in the bio bubble and at the stadiums for the other staff members at a regular interval.
The screening of teams has already started in Mumbai and Chennai, where the initial matches are scheduled to be played. Earlier, Neuberg Diagnostics had conducted screening during the IPL auction in Chennai as well.
“For the smooth functioning of IPL 2021, we are happy to undertake testing for all team members on the ground and help them curtail the spread of the virus,” said Aishwarya Vasudevan, group chief operating, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited.
