'Never Been Close to Getting Me Out': Funny Banter Between Smith and Labuschagne Leave Twitter in Splits

Australia batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith share a great camaraderie on and off the field. They not only admire but also back each other’s skills every time. There are unending stories featuring these two stars and recently they got involved in a banter on social media that left Twitterati in splits.

A day after the 4th Ashes Test in Sydney, Labuschagne began a Question-answer session on the micro-blogging site. He assured his fans to answer as many questions as possible in a span of 30 minutes.

“Will be replying to questions for the next 30mins or so. Ask away - will do my best to get to as many as possible,” tweeted Marnus.

Will be replying to questions for the next 30mins or so. Ask away - will do my best to get to as many as possible🏏— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 9, 2022

People began shooting their questions on the Australian cricketer and keeping his words, he tried answering most of them. Meanwhile, a Twitter user asked if Labuschagne has ever got Steve Smith out in the nets.

“Have you ever got Steve Smith’s wicket in nets?”: asked the fan, from the handle ‘@Marshall_75’. In reply, Marnus said, “Yes but he would never admit it.

Yes but he would never admit it 😂— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 10, 2022

The conversation turned more interesting Smith himself showed up and gave an epic response. The former Australia skipper said Marnus has never been close to dismissing him in the nets.

“Never been close to getting me out @marnus3cricket,” Smith replied.

Never been close to getting me out @marnus3cricket— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 10, 2022

Australia are having a great run in the ongoing Ashes series. The hosts regained the urn within 12 days and are yet unbeaten in the series. With a 3-0 lead, Pat Cummins and Co will look to seal the tourney with the scoreline 4-0 when they face arch-rivals England in Hobart.

The fourth Test in Sydney ended in a draw.

