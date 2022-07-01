'Never Captained Any Side Before he Led India': Jasprit Bumrah Drawing Inspiration From MS Dhoni Ahead of Captaincy Debut

Just over four years after he played his first Test for India, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is entering an uncharted territory. Bumrah will be leading India in a Test for the first time in his career and that too for a vital clash that has been a year in the making.

Rohit Sharma testing positive for covid-19 put paid to his chances of playing in the rescheduled fifth and final Test between India and England that starts from Friday at Edgbaston. And despite the presence of much senior players in the squad, the team management thrusted the responsibility on the shoulders of Bumrah.

Bumrah is seeking inspiration from the legendary MS Dhoni who was made India captain despite having not led any team before. He went on to become one of the greatest leaders in the history of cricket.

Also Read: Jayawardene All Praise For India Test Captain Jasprit Bumrah

“The taste of success feels good when there is pressure. I am always up for responsibilities and I love to be in tough challenges. As a cricketer, you always want to test yourself in deep waters. I have spoken to many cricketers. Everybody improves and keep getting better,” Bumrah said during a media interaction on Thursday.

“I remember speaking to MS (Dhoni), and he told me that he never captained any side before he led India for the first time. Now, he is remembered as one of the most successful captains of all time,” he added.

Bumrah was informed of the captaincy debut on Thursday.

“I only came to know that I would be leading the side after Rohit Sharma tested COVID positive once again on Thursday. I first broke the news to my family when I came to know that I would be leading the side,” he revealed.

Also Read: Edgbaston is One Last Swing For Virat Kohli And India’s Senior Test Cricketers

Bumrah termed captaining India in Test cricket as his career’s ‘biggest achievement’ and is confident of his ability to handle the task.

“So, I am focusing on how I can help the team and not focusing on what I have done before or how the cricketing conventions or the rules have been set,” Bumrah said.

He continued, “Representing India in Tests was always a dream for me and this opportunity to lead the side is the biggest achievement of my career. I’m very happy that I’ve been given this opportunity. I have had immense faith in myself.”

Bumrah said he will continue to back his instincts.

“In every scenario, I have trusted my instincts that have taken me to this level in cricket and I will keep doing that, going forward. Nothing changes for me, especially my role. That’s what I am going to do as the captain of the side,” Bumrah said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here