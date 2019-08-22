Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

12/1 (4.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

MIN. 86.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

85/2 (36.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Innings Break

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 12, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 22 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bengaluru Blasters *

93/8 (16.0)

Bengaluru Blasters
v/s
Ballari Tuskers
Ballari Tuskers

Toss won by Ballari Tuskers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Antigua

22 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Never Change Your Basic Game: Dravid's Advice to Shubman Gill

PTI |August 22, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Never Change Your Basic Game: Dravid's Advice to Shubman Gill

New Delhi: His strokes bear a striking resemblance to Virat Kohli but Shubman Gill's approach to cricket is influenced by Rahul Dravid, who has asked the youngster to stick to his natural game come what may.

Just two weeks shy of his 20th birthday, Gill is making waves despite having played just two ODIs with former captain Sourav Ganguly among those left surprised by his omission from the senior team's ongoing tour of the West Indies.

The youngster spoke to a news agency about handling the limelight, the comparisons, 'that cover drive' where he looks like Kohli and pro-tips from the likes of Dravid and Yuvraj Singh in dealing with the hype surrounding him.

"Rahul sir has been my coach since the India U-19 days and then India A. There is one basic advice from him which I always keep in mind. He would tell me that come what may, never change your basic game that got you success," said Gill, who became the youngest Indian to score a first-class double hundred earlier this month.

"I would certainly rate my double hundred against the West Indies A as one of my best knocks in red ball (cricket) considering the opposition, surface and match situation," Gill said.

Gill also top-scored for India A in the unofficial one-day series against the same opposition, accumulating 218 runs, including three half-centuries.

But what happens if the natural game doesn't deliver the desired results sometime?

"He (Dravid) said that if we want to get technically more solid, all the adjustments that we make should be within the confines of our basic game," elaborated the right-hander, who won the BCCI's Best Junior Cricketer award for consecutive years in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

"Rahul sir told me that if I change my game, it won't be natural anymore and may not provide success. His focus has always been on the mental make-up while we face the challenge posed by the best," the Punjab batsman said .

The front-foot cover drives off spinners by Gill seem like a carbon copy of a Kohli stroke - minimal backlift and lot of wrists involved.

The affable youngster said the stroke 'came naturally to him'.

"...because I have an attacking game against the spinners. Since childhood, I have practised a lot against spin bowling. So while playing on turners, I developed this particular stroke," said Gill.

His net practice involves a lot of match-simulation both in red and white ball situations.

"While I love stepping out to spinners as that's my game, I have a back and across trigger when I am facing the quick bowlers. With the South Africa A series coming up, I am focusing a lot on leaving deliveries," he revealed.

Reflecting on the recent 'A' tour of the West Indies, Gill said the thought of saving matches hardly ever crosses his mind as he likes to focus on putting the team in a winning position.

"Actually, even when we lost quick wickets, it didn't strike me or my partner (Hanuma Vihari) that we need to save the match. All we were thinking was how to change the course," said the player, who enjoys a staggering average of 78-plus and 1339 runs in just 12 first-class games.

"During that innings (his double hundred), the first plan was to see off the remaining part of the third day. The next day, the pitch had some juice, so the first session was important. The next plan was to score 120 off the next 30 overs as their bowlers would be getting a little tired," he added.

He won the 'Player of the Series' during the List A games in the Caribbean for his three fifties and now wants three-figure knocks against the South Africa A side during upcoming home series starting next week.

"The A series in Windies was a confidence-booster and I am looking forward to converting the knocks into bigger scores against South Africa A," he said.

His feet rooted firmly to the ground despite all the accolades coming his way, Gill said he is never bothered about what's being said about him when he takes the field to bat.

"It's only when you are off the field that you come to know about what's being said about you. Once you enter the field, these things fade out. You only think about opposition and ways to win matches," he said.

So amid all the hullabaloo, how does he switch off?

"Playing squash with my India A teammate Ishan Kishan. I have started enjoying the game and it's good for cardio also. It's an easy and enjoyable game if both players are at the same level.

"Aap ko bhi bahot Zyada naahin aata, usko bhi bahot zyada nahin aata, toh muqabla acha hota hain (if both are not that great, the competition is good)," he laughed.

Unimaginable money (he was picked for Rs 1.8 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL auctions), instant stardom, an Indian cricketer's life is always on the fast lane.

Gill understands the pressures of it and who better than Yuvraj Singh to give some sound advice on how to deal with stardom.

"Yuvi paaji gives me a lot of advice about handling pressure, fame and adulation. In the Punjab team, I confide a lot in my senior Gurkeerat Singh Mann. And obviously, any for life decision, I always look up to my dad," he concluded.

india aRahul DravidShubman Gillvirat kohliyuvraj singh

Related stories

With Another Masterful Knock, Shubman Knocking on Selection Door
Devadyuti Das | August 10, 2019, 9:26 AM IST

With Another Masterful Knock, Shubman Knocking on Selection Door

Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 10:38 AM IST

Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly

Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill
Devadyuti Das | July 23, 2019, 12:14 PM IST

Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...