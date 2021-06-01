'Never Claimed to be Vegan' - Virat Kohli Clarifies After 'Eggs' Confusion

Is Virat Kohli Vegan? How, then, do eggs find a place in his breakfast menu? Plenty of fans on social media have been asking this million dollar question ever since the Indian captain held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram recently. Kohli himself clarified, saying: “I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I’m vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want)”.

Sourav Ganguly And Jay Shah Won’t be Present For WTC Final in Southampton

Kohli took to Twitter to make the clarification.

The confusion began when a follower of Kohli asked him about his breakfast routine during the session. Responding to the question, Kohli said, “Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities.”

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli Eats Eggs in Breakfast And Fans Have Questions

Some pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman eats eggs despite claiming to be a vegan.

However, Kohli has not exactly claimed to be vegan. Watch this video from the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vegan First (@veganfirst_daily)

In an Instagram chat with Kevin Pietersen last year, Kohli had revealed the reasons behind giving up meat.

“Left eating meat just before the England Test series. In 2018, when we went to South Africa, I got a cervical spine issue while playing a test match. It compressed a nerve that was running straight till my little finger of my right hand. It gave me a tingling sensation and I could barely feel my little finger. I could not sleep at night and it was hurting like mad,” Kohli said in the video.

“Then I got my tests done and my stomach was too acidic and my body was too acidic, creating too much uric acid. Even though I was taking calcium, magnesium, everything but one tablet was not sufficient for my body to function properly. So, my stomach started pulling calcium from my bones and my bones got weaker. That is why I stopped eating meat completely in the middle of England tour to cut down the uric acid and I have never felt better in my life, to be honest,” he added.

“I felt amazing, it is almost two years now and it is the best decision I have taken… it made me feel why I didn’t do it before,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here