

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Never Felt Better: Virat Kohli on Turning Vegetarian

Indian captain Virat Kohi is known to be ahead of the curve when it comes to fitness, and after turning vegetarian a few months back, Kohli has lauded the benefits of a meat-less diet.

Cricketnext Staff |October 23, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Kohli tweeted about watching a Netflix documentary called "Game Changers", and said that it went a long way in busting myths he had about diet, in which an MMA artist travels the world on a "quest for truth" about meat, protein and strength.

Sources close to Kohli had said a few months earlier that after turning vegan, the Indian skipper is not missing meat, eggs or dairy and believes his power of digestion has also significantly increased.

Kohli led India to a 3-0 series clean sweep against South Africa, that puts them at the top of the table in the ICC World Test Championship.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
