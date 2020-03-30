Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Never Has Teamwork Been More Important in Society: Joe Root

British media reports state that over 170,000 people have signed up for the NHS volunteer scheme since the outbreak of the endemic.

IANS |March 30, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Never Has Teamwork Been More Important in Society: Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root, in an open letter addressed to the British public, has stressed on the importance of team work as a society in their fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic which has swept the world off its feet.

"As England players we've tasted some desperate days and enjoyed exhilarating highs and tried to stay grounded throughout. But over the last few weeks I'm sure that many of you, like us, have experienced intense emotions as the pandemic has spread. Perhaps you have lost a loved one, fear for someone who is ill or are sick yourself. Perhaps you are worried about families and friends and are anxious about what the future holds. Never has teamwork been more important in our society," Root wrote in that letter.

"Social distancing may mean that we can't come together in a physical sense, but our strength lies in our communities coming together to help one another," he added.

Earlier, England women's team captain Heather Knight said that she has joined UK's National Health Service's (NHS) volunteer scheme amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Knight said that she will be helping in transporting medicines and spreading awareness about the pandemic in the United Kingdom.

"I signed up to the NHS' volunteer scheme as I have a lot of free time on my hands and I want to help as much as I can," wrote Knight in her columb for BBC Sport.

British media reports state that over 170,000 people have signed up for the NHS volunteer scheme since the outbreak of the endemic.

Britain has reported nearly 20,000 cases of coronavirus infection thus far, which includes Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Britons will also get a leaflet detailing government rules on leaving the house and health information. It follows criticism over the clarity of government advice to date.

coronavirusJoe Root

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more