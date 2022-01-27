'Never Met a Player Like MS Dhoni': Ravi Shastri Tells Shoaib Akhtar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the man who has won everything there’s for a cricketer to win, doesn’t keep a mobile phone. Yes, you read that right, and this was revealed by none other than former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Speaking to former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar, Shastri said that he had never seen a player like Dhoni, who does not lose his cool under any circumstances. The Rawalpindi Express, as Shoaib is fondly known among his fans, has posted the video on Twitter.

Ravi Shastri giving insights about Dhoni and Rohit pic.twitter.com/sQ9LAHAL8R— Rishixvi (@Rishixvi) January 26, 2022

Legends Cricket League commissioner Ravi Shastri said, “I have never seen a person like Dhoni. Sometimes you can’t believe him. He remains the same in every situation. Whether it’s a duck, century, lifting the World Cup trophy or losing in the first round, it doesn’t matter to him."

He further said, “I am promising you that I have seen many players but till date, I never met someone like him. Sachin had a fantastic temperament but got angry at times. If he can avoid having the phone in his hand, he can avoid having the phone in his hand. Honestly, till today I do not have his phone number. I never even asked because I know that he does not carry a mobile phone with him.”

Talking about Virat Kohli and Rohit, Shastri said “Virat is like a beast on the field, once he steps on the field, he just wants to compete and he does not care about anything else. On the other hand, Rohit is laid back. He is still not aware of his potential.”

