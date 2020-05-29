Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Never Said India Threw Away the Match Against England in WC: Stokes on Claims by Sikander Bahkt

All-rounder Ben Stokes' views on India's batting approach against England in the 2019 World Cup had raised a storm. These were published in his new book 'On Fire'. But his comments have led some to believe that India had thrown away the match to oust Pakistan from the mega event.

Cricketnext Staff |May 29, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Never Said India Threw Away the Match Against England in WC: Stokes on Claims by Sikander Bahkt

All-rounder Ben Stokes' views on India's batting approach against England in the 2019 World Cup had raised a storm. These were published in his new book 'On Fire'. But his comments have led some to believe that India had thrown away the match to oust Pakistan from the mega event.

These comments come from former Pakistan bowler Sikander Bahkt, who while tweeting an old video of himself, said that Stokes' book has only vindicated his claim.

But these comments have not gone down well with Stokes. In a retaliatory tweet, Stokes said, "You won’t find it cause I have never said it... it’s called “twisting of words” or “click bait"."

It was the game at Birmingham, where India were comprehensively beaten by 31 runs failing to chase England's massive score of 337 for 7.

Here's what Stokes had written in his book:

"Arguably, the way MS Dhoni played when he came in with 112 runs needed from 11 overs was even stranger. He appeared more intent on singles than sixes. Even with a dozen balls remaining, India could still have won.

"...there was little or no intent from him (Dhoni) or his partner Kedar Jadhav. To me, while victory is still possible you always go for broke," Stokes wrote in his soon-to-be-published book.

"There is a theory in our camp that Dhoni's way of playing has always been the same. Even if India can't win the game, he takes it right to the end to try to make sure that India's run rate stays relatively healthy," Stokes wrote.

"His big thing has always been to give himself a chance of winning by being at the crease for the final over, but he generally likes to stick around to get as close to a target as possible even in a losing cause."

Ben StokesMS Dhonisikander bahktworld cup 2019

