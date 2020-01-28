Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 28 January, 2020

2ND INN

India Under-19

233/9 (50.0)

India Under-19
v/s
Australia Under-19
Australia Under-19*

124/5 (36.4)

Australia Under-19 need 110 runs in 80 balls at 8.25 rpo
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

122/2 (54.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 284 runs, MIN. 8.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

Never Take Short Cuts, Don't Cheat: Sachin Tendulkar Tells Youngsters

Tendulkar, along with former England captain Mike Gatting and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil, launched the 'Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre' in Nerul here.

PTI |January 28, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Never Take Short Cuts, Don't Cheat: Sachin Tendulkar Tells Youngsters

Giving his own example, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday exhorted youngsters not to take short cuts in life if they are to avoid getting "exposed in front of the world".

"In my life I have learnt so many things, one thing which I possibly missed out, talking about discipline, concentration, focus, planning, execution, but above all I think there were number of occasions when I was not able to perform to my expectations," Tendulkar said.

"I failed also, but sport and right team taught me to get back on my feet again and not find short cuts. There will be tough challenges along the way (but) don't cheat (otherwise) you will get exposed in front of the whole world."

Tendulkar, along with former England captain Mike Gatting and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil, launched the 'Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre' in Nerul here.

The batting great also recalled the contribution made by his brother Ajit and the late Ramakant Achrekar, his coach.

"I started discussing cricket with my brother from day one of my career and even on the last day of my career when I was dismissed, we were still discussing how I got dismissed and what could I have done, knowing that I may not go out to bat again. So his contribution is invaluable."

Tendulkar also spoke about 'Achrekar sir', who taught him at the Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai.

"The second person my coach Ramakant Achrekar Sir, I miss him today. He has played a huge role in my life in making me who I am today.

"Those childhood experiences will stay with me and what he did for me, not just for me, but I have got another India player Vinod Kambli, we both thought of Achrekar sir today and this is a big step in my life because the game has given me everything."

He said that he grew watching up Mike Gatting, who played 79 Tests for England, and later played against him.

"I have got a world class player sitting next to me Mike Gatting, I grew up watching him and also had privilege to play against him," added Tendulkar.

He also batted for a fit and healthy India.

"We should push ourselves to play some sport, adopt some sport, it could be for fun. The dream is to transform India from a sports-loving nation to sports playing nation.

"It is all about health, keeping good health and leading new lifestyle," urged Tendulkar, who has spoken about it on multiple platforms.

He also said that students should maintain a balance between studies and sports.

"I will say it is important to focus on both the things. It is important to have a balance. When you are on the ground think about it and when you are studying, think about that.

"I want to give message to parents that be it studies or sports, don't put pressure on kids," he signed off.

