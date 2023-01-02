'Never Touched the Motorbike After That Accident'-India Legend Says Rishabh Pant 'Can Easily Afford A Driver'

The whole cricketing world is in shock after Rishabh Pant’s accident. A number of his teammates have reacted to the gruesome affair which left Pant in an ICU. Nevertheless, former India cricketers have kept their distance from the incident until today when 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev opined that Pant can afford to have a driver. He said he understands that youngsters like him are quite obsessed with luxury cars and wand to drive full throttle.

However, he mentioned how Pant could have employed a driver which might have averted the accident in the first place. The 25-year-old cricketer has claimed that it was the pothole that caused the accident, however, Uttarakhand Police’s statement said that the cricketer had dozed off while driving. Coming back to Dev, he said Pant should take care of himself with a long career ahead of him.

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn’t even let me touch the motorbike. I’m just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe,” Kapil Dev told ABP News.

“Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don’t have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it’s natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself,” Kapil Dev said.

Earlier Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, early on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

“Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

“He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun," he added.

The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn’t suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations.

