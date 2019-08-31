Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

New Constitution Registered Without Approval of General Body: MCA

PTI |August 31, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
New Constitution Registered Without Approval of General Body: MCA

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Saturday said its new constitution was registered without the approval of its General Body.

The Committee of Administrators appointed by the Bombay High Court, comprising H L Gokhale (retired Supreme Court judge) and V M Kanade (retired High Court judge) had registered the new MCA constitution with the Charity Commissioner September 12, 2018, the MCA said in a note shared with its members.

"The said constitution was registered without the approval of the General Body,"the association said.

The registered constitution was then sent to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, which is running the Indian cricket, it said.

"Since then there have been multiple communications exchanged between the COA of BCCI and the Adhoc Managing Committee of the Association," the MCA said.

All these communications will be displayed on the MCA website on or before September 6, 2019, the association said.

In addition to it, the MCA has also decided to make public the communications exchanged between Adhoc Managing Committee and Amicus Curiae appointed by the Supreme Court.

The BCCI CoA has asked all the state associations, including the MCA, to complete their election process by the second week of September.

