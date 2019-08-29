Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

New Cricket Format Called 90-Ninety Bash Introduced in UAE

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
New Cricket Format Called 90-Ninety Bash Introduced in UAE

Cricket fans are about to be introduced to a new format called 90-ninety bash, which as the name suggests will be a ninety-ball cricket match.

The inaugural tournament will be held in Sharjah in 2020 and will be approved by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The format is the brainchild of Abdul Rahman Bukhatir (chairman of the Bukhatir Group), Salman Iqbal (founder and president of ARY Digital Network and owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings) and Imran Chaudhry (managing director of the Cinergie Group of companies).

“The proposed 90-Ninety format will be shorter than Twenty20, with the aim of making every contest sharp, edgy and action-packed, while retaining the importance of cricket skills at the core of its success,” said a press release from the tournament.

The league will be latest in a slew of tournaments introduced over the past few years after the success of T20. UAE already has a T10 League while England Cricket Board are set to introduce The Hundred, which has come in for much criticism.

ary digitalcricket newsninety 90sharjahUAEUAE cricket

