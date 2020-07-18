Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 206 runs to win, MIN. 48.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

86/1 (5.4)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

New Ethics Code to End Multiple Roles for Individual in Pakistan Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram may have to give up one of their multiple roles in Pakistan cricket with the PCB expanding the scope of its ethics code.

PTI |July 18, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
New Ethics Code to End Multiple Roles for Individual in Pakistan Cricket

Head coach Misbah-ul-haq and former skipper Wasim Akram may have to give up one of their multiple roles in Pakistan cricket with the PCB expanding the scope of its ethics code, which addresses the issue of conflict of interest.

The 27-page code was approved at the last meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors and aims to cover every individual working with the Board and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

”Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani wanted a new ethics code as in recent years there have been numerous complaints and issues of multiple roles by its officials, employees or members leading to a conflict of interest situation in their respective roles,” said the source.

Misbah is presently head coach and chief selector but the PCB apparently has reservations over his signing on as head coach of the Islamabad United franchise in the PSL.

Also Read: Pakistan Spinner Kashif Bhatti Rejoins Squad After Recovering from 'Remnants' of COVID-19

The ethics code will now cover business activities or interests of PCB officials, employees or members working in any capacity in the Board or PSL either directly or through even family members.

Akram is a member of the Board’s cricket committee and also works with the Karachi Kings franchise. He is also said to have shares in a company which has been given digital rights by the board.

Former women’s team captain, Bismah Maroof will also come under the radar as she is a member of the cricket committee besides heading the PCB women’s wing and being the chief selector of women’s cricket.

Besides these three big names they are others employed by the board as coaches who also have paid positions with PSL franchises.

Also Read: Waqar Younis Recalls 'Aloo' Incident from Toronto, Says Inzamam Was Standing up for Azharuddin

”All such people who are doing dual jobs/roles and there is an element of conflict of interest in their roles will have to now give up one or two of their roles,” the official said.

In the past the PCB has faced criticism for giving a free hand to individuals whose dual role has led to questions of conflict of interest. Former head coach, Mickey Arthur was also the head coach for Karachi Kings.

Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi used to host a political talk show on the Geo News channel which had bid a number of times for rights from the PCB.

conflict of interestcricketcricket newsMisbah-ul-HaqPakistan Cricket BoardpcbWasim Akram

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more