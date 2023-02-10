New-Look Pakistan Super League Trophy Unveiled In Lahore

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to get underway on February 13. Lahore Qalandars will start their title defence when they take on Multan Sultans in the opening fixture of the PSL 2023. Ahead of the commencement of the action-packed T20 franchise tournament, the newly designed PSL trophy was unveiled on Thursday. The brand new trophy has been made in Pakistan and its look was disclosed during an opening ceremony at the Shalimar Gardens in Lahore. The trophy was unveiled in presence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi and other franchise owners.

The official Twitter handle of the PSL also shared images of the trophy. “A royal unveil. First look at the PSL 8 Supernova Trophy at the historic Shalimar Gardens,” the tweet read.

The three pillars of the trophy, reportedly, symbolise the Pakistan cricket team’s motto – unity, passion and strength. The main pillar at the back stands for dedication and hard work.

“I have no doubt this prestigious silverware will provide extra incentive and motivation to the players, which, in turn, will get the best out of them to make this year’s event most exciting, enthralling and entertaining for all the cricket fans and followers within and outside Pakistan,” Najam Sethi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the next edition of the PSL, most number of matches- 11, will be played in Rawalpindi. The final will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 19. The playoffs are also slated to take place in Lahore. Multan and Karachi will also be hosting matches in the eighth season of PSL.

The PSL 2023 edition will mark the return of four venues. In the last two PSL seasons, only two venues hosted fixtures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Islamabad United, with two PSL titles to their name, are the most successful franchises in the history of the competition. Islamabad won the inaugural edition of PSL in 2016. Their second triumph occurred in 2018.

In the eighth season of PSL, Islamabad will kick off their campaign with a game against Karachi Kings on February 16.

