New Low As Wriddhiman Saha Exits Bengal Ranji Whatsapp Group

A day after being ‘criticised’ by CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya, Wriddhiman Saha exited the Whatsapp group created for the Bengal Ranji Squad which effectively shows the low his relationship with the state association has reached. It all began when he was told by India head coach Rahul Dravid to quit Test career. The coach had told him that the selectors are looking forward to grooming Pant and not the 37-year-old for the future.

Following this chat, Saha had dismissed any possibility of playing for Bengal which had angered one of its officials Debabrata Das who had slammed the cricketer.

“Tell me, why should Wriddhi [Saha] not play in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal?” he was quoted in the Sangbad Pratidin on February 22. “He is not in the Indian team, why should he not play for Bengal? Then we have to assume that he feels no responsibility towards Bengal. In the past, too, there have been many occasions when he has refused to play for Bengal. When we have spoken to him, he has given all sorts of excuses and skipped games. Sometimes it’s body ache, sometimes he has a pain in his leg.”

Even on Thursday Dalmiya had said: “The Cricket Association of Bengal wanted Wriddhiman Saha to play for Bengal at this crucial juncture especially when Bengal would be fighting in the Knockout stage in a bid to win the Ranji Trophy after becoming the top-ranked team in the country at the end of the Group Stage.”

It seems, Saha didn’t take it lightly and exited the group after being ‘hurt’. The CAB secy had clarified that his statements were not said to personally hurt him but to no avail. Saha’s wife Romi, said ‘he was hurt’ by these statements.

As of now, the matter has escalated to that level that CAB is planning to issue a NOC (No Objection Certificate) to the player so that he can pursue his career elsewhere.

“What to do? If he is that stubborn, we have to give him. But nobody should try to arm-twist the state association, as it is bigger than any individual,” told the Indian Express who had earlier reported the story of Saha exiting Whatsapp group.

