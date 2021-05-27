New Mumbai Coach to Get Annual Salary of INR 50 Lakh, Interviews on Thursday

The Mumbai Cricket Association is likely to hand out a contract worth INR 50 lakh to the new Mumbai coach, as per a report in the Times of India. In a time where Covid-19 has impacted the entire economy, this could be the best-paid job for a Mumbai coach ever.

ALSO READ – ﻿Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Unmoved in ICC ODI Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah Stays Fifth

“MCA president Vijay Patil, secretary Sanjay Naik and the Cricket Improvement Committee were very clear that the new coach has to receive handsome remuneration, considering the pressure of the high-profile job, as everyone expects Mumbai to do well. This is the reason why so many big names have applied for the post this time. The new coach is likely to receive a contract worth Rs 50 lakh,” the source said.

Usually, the MCA pays INR 15-20 lakh per year to the senior team’s coach. But Patil maintained that he is looking to raise the pay to INR 50 lakh. The interviews for the Mumbai coach will begin in the BKC on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India Women’s skipper Mithali Raj looked forward to the future putting the past behind her, saying she will work together with newly appointed coach Ramesh Powar for the benefit of the team. Mithali and Powar were involved in a tussle after the 2018 ICC T20 World Cup, which eventually led to Powar being dropped as coach.

“The past is gone by. You cannot go back. I am sure he (Ramesh Powar) will come up with plans and we together will steer the ship,” Mithali told The Hindu.

ALSO READ – ‘We Used to Say the Same About Rohit Sharma’ – Kapil Dev Has Advice for Rishabh Pant

“We will work in tandem and build a very strong team for the future, especially with the World Cup scheduled next year.”

Talking about the upcoming Tests against England and Australia, Mithali said,”For all the youngsters in the team, and even for someone like me who played a Test match seven years ago, there is no baggage to carry. We have not played the format for such a long time and hence can play with an open mind.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here