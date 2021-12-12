New ODI Skipper Rohit Sharma's Message to Team: 'Those Outside Talks Are Immaterial'

Rohit Sharma has finally opened up on his new role as Team India’s new ODI skipper in an exclusive chat with BCCI. Earlier the BCCI replaced Virat Kohli with him, and the move saw the world cricket being polarized. The Mumbaikar was in the thick of it as he was targeted for his role in succeeding Kohli. Meanwhile speaking to the BCCI, he took the exact line Kohli used to take in press conferences. He played down the noise on the outside and asked the team to focus on the job.

“When you are playing cricket for India, the pressure is always going to be high. The pressure is always going to be there. There will be a lot of people talking about it; be it positively or negatively. For me, personally, as a cricketer, it is important to focus on my job and not to focus on what people are talking about because you can’t control that. I have said it a million times and I will keep repeating it.”

Kohli had stepped down from the role of T20 captaincy, but refused to do so in ODIs, making it very clear that he wants to lead the side in 2023 ODI World Cup. However, the BCCI sacked him and justified it later. The President Sourav Ganguly told News 18 in an exclusive that he had asked Kohli not to resign, but he chose not to listen. “It’s like I said… I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up T20 captaincy. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket. He has captained for a long period of time and these things happen.”

Rohit said he knows being captain of India is a high-stake game and there will be people who will go all out at you sometime. “This is also the same message to the team and the team understand that when we are playing a high-profile tournament, there will be a lot of talks. It’s just important for us to focus on what we have in hand; which is to go and win games and play the way you are known for. So, those talks outside are immaterial. What we think of each other is more important. You want to share a strong bond between players and that is what will help us achieve the goal we want to."

