Billion Cheers Jersey! BCCI Unveil Team India's New Kit for T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the official jersey of the Indian men’s cricket team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

The jersey is called the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ and the patterns on it are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

“Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans," BCCI tweeted.

More to Follow…

