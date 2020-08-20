New Players in Hunt for Spots on England Tour: Australia Coach Justin Langer
Australia will pick their best 11 against England during the whiteball tour next month but fringe players can win selection by impressing in intrasquad warmup matches, coach Justin Langer said on Thursday.
