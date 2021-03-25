New Players Keeping Seniors On Their Toes: Inzamam-ul-Haq on Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna's Impressive Debuts

Former Pakistan international Inzamam-ul-Haq is baffled by the conveyer belt of talented cricketers the Indian cricket setup is able to produce and reckons that the youngsters have proved to be the difference in India dominating its opponents in recent times in all formats.

Speaking on his Youtube channel on India’s 66-run win over England Haq said, “I think India have set up some sort of machine to manufacture new players. There were two debutants even today. This gives a clear signal to the senior cricketers that you have to perform well to stay in the side,” he said.

Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna made their ODI debuts in the 2st ODI and while Pandya blitzed his way to fastest ODI fifty by a player on debut, Krishna returned with the best debut figures for an Indian bowler. Haq noticed that India have been trying out new players since the Australiat tour and that is also keeping the seniors on their toes.

“I’m noticing since the Australia series that in every match or format, a youngster turns up and gives outstanding performance. Seniors have their role but when juniors perform like this then it speaks a lot about the side. India’s performance has been this good in the last six months because of their youngsters,” said Inzamam.

Speaking about the match, the former Pakistan captain pointed out that KL Rahul and Pandya’s stand off 112 runs for the sixth wicket was the turning point of the match and when Indian needed, Krishna stepped up after being tonked for runs in his first spell.

“The difference that happened in the match was because of KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya. That was the turning point. If India had scored 270-280 then England would have chased it but that 30 runs difference came in the total because of Krunal Pandya, who scored 58 off 31 balls. That’s why I’m saying that there’s a machine in India now,” he added.

“And when India needed wickets, this young boy Krishna, who was playing his first match picked up four wickets. Again, I’d say that India have found a machine to produce players for every format,” he said.