New Tenure Clause Makes State Units See Red, BCCI Elections Under Cloud
The upcoming elections in more than 30 BCCI state units have run into rough weather after they were asked to follow a fresh clause on tenure of officials by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which might leave a major chunk of members without voting rights.
