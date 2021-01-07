'New Year, Same Hustle' - Hardik Pandya Gets Back to Training, See Pics

After having given extraordinary performances in the limited-over games in India’s ongoing tour of Australia, Hardik came back to India as he was not included in the Test squad for the Men in Blue.

Hardik Pandya is back in the game after having returned back home from Australia a few days back. The star player was seen training hard to stay on track in the pictures shared by Hardik himself. After having given extraordinary performances in the limited-over games in India’s ongoing tour of Australia, Hardik came back to India as he was not included in the Test squad for the Men in Blue. Hardik enjoyed his reunion with wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya as the family was seen celebrating Christmas and New Year together.

While Hardik has been spending time with his loved ones as the cricketer shared glimpses from their son’s five-month anniversary, the devastating batsman returned back to practice with equal vigour. In the Instagram posts uploaded earlier today, January 7, Hardik can be seen sweating it out in the field.

While in one picture, he seems to be sprinting, in another, he can be seen doing stretching exercises. He also clicked a photo with his trainers and junior players. In the caption, the Mumbai Indians player wrote: “New year, same hustle”.

The post has already managed to rake up more than 6 lakh likes on the platform. Several fan pages of Hardik also shared the pictures.

Hardik can be called on to play in the series against England when the team comes to India on their tour in February. The first Test begins on February 5 and the first T20 International is on March 12.

Hence, Hardik must make sure that he stays on the top of his fitness. England will be playing four Tests, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs with the tour starting with the longest format.

It can be expected that the 27-year-old proves himself to be beneficial for the team as he was the top run-getter from India in the ODI series against Australia.