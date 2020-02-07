New Zealand A Post 276-5 Against India A on Day One of Second Unofficial Test
India A bowlers struck at regular intervals but middle-order batsman Glenn Phillips' fine half-century guided New Zealand A to 276 for five on the opening day of the second unofficial Test in Lincoln on Friday.
