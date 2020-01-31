Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 4th T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 31 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

165/8 (20.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

165/7 (20.0)

Match Tied
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Sri Lanka need 252 runs to win, MIN. 56.5 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 4, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 31 January, 2020

1ST INN

Afghanistan Under-19 *

164/8 (44.0)

Afghanistan Under-19
v/s
Pakistan Under-19
Pakistan Under-19

Toss won by Afghanistan Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Qualifier, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 31 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Sixers

142/7 (20.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

46/4 (8.1)

Melbourne Stars need 97 runs in 72 balls at 8.08 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

New Zealand A Take Control of First Unofficial Test against India A

Dane Cleaver smashed an unbeaten century as New Zealand A put India A in a tight spot on the second day of the first unofficial Test at Christchurch on Friday.

PTI |January 31, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
New Zealand A Take Control of First Unofficial Test against India A

Dane Cleaver smashed an unbeaten century as New Zealand A put India A in a tight spot by amassing 385 for five in their first innings on the second day of the first unofficial Test at Christchurch on Friday.

After Will Young (54) completed his half-century, the hosts suffered a mini-collapse, losing three wickets cheaply but Cleaver (111 off 194 balls) and Mark Chapman (85 off 187 balls) resurrected the innings, adding an unbeaten 209 runs for the sixth wicket.

Cleaver sent the ball across the fence 16 times, while Chapman smashed eight boundaries in his innings.

At stumps, the duo was at the crease with New Zealand taking an overall lead of 169 runs.

On day one, India A were all out for 216 in their first innings.

Resuming at 105 for 2, overnight batsmen Young (54) and Ajaz Patel (38) added 66 runs before the former was sent back in the 49th over by S Sandeep Warrier.

Young's fifty was laced with six boundaries, while Patel hit four fours and three sixes in his 66-ball innings.

In the 50th over, Glenn Phillips (4) was trapped in front of the wicket by Shahbaz Nadeem, while one over later Patel was dismissed by Warrier as the Kiwis slipped to 176 for 5.

Cleaver and Chapman then joined hands to take the Black Caps closer to the 400-run mark.

For India A, Sandeep Warrier claimed two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj (1/104), Ishan Porel (1/61), Shahbaz Nadeem (1/67) accounted for one wicket each.

Brief Scores

India A: 216 all out in 54.1 overs

New Zealand A: 385 for 5 in 114 overs (Dane Cleaver 111, Mark Chapman 85; S Sandeep Warrier 2/74).

Dane Cleaverindia aindia vs new zealand 2020new zealand a

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
