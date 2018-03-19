New Zealand Add Martin Guptill to Squad for First England Test

With Ross Taylor battling a thigh injury sustained during the one-day series against the touring side, Guptill's inclusion will give New Zealand a extra option across the batting order.
"We opted for extra batting cover for that final spot and with Martin having been playing in the middle-order recently, he can cover a number of positions for us," selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement from New Zealand Cricket.
"Ross is progressing nicely and is expected to take a full part in training tomorrow (Tuesday). The team are looking forward to what will be a special match beginning on Thursday."
The first match in the two-test series at Eden Park will be the maiden day-nighter in New Zealand.
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
First Published: March 19, 2018, 1:22 PM IST