New Zealand Advance as 2021 T20 World Cup Semifinalists Confirmed

The semifinalists for the 2021 T20 World Cup are confirmed with New Zealand’s 8-wicket win over Afghanistan on Saturday. The two matches in the Super 12 stage are yet to play but the top four spots are already acquired by England and Australia from Group 1, Pakistan and New Zealand from Group 2. However, the match-ups are still not finalised as Pakistan are yet to play Scotland.

India, who were one of the favourites to lift the trophy before the start of the tournament, had a disappointing start to the campaign with defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand which hurt their chances. Virat Kohli and Co. bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them as New Zealand sealed a place in the semis with four wins out of five matches.

With Pakistan still to play Scotland, the semi-final match-ups are yet to be finalised.

Semi-final 1: England v Group 2 runner-up at Abu Dhabi, 10 November

Semi-final 2: Group 2 winner v Australia at Dubai. 11 November

The match between Pakistan and Scotland is going to play a crucial role in setting up the semifinals fixture as New Zealand pipped Pakistan on Group 2 points table with a better NRR. A win for Pakistan will put them on the top.

Babar Azam and Co have played dominant cricket in the tournament so far and they also have a chance to become the first team to finish the Super 12 stage this year without any defeat.

New Zealand suffered only one defeat in the tournament and that came against Pakistan in their first match of the tournament.

On the other side, England dominated Group 1 from the first match itself and finished at the top of the table. They won four out of their five matches as the only defeat came up against South Africa in their last group clash.

Australia had only one off-day in the tournament when they lost to England by 8 wickets. After that, they bounced back and sealed a place in the semifinals.

