New Zealand All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme Retires from International Cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the development through an official release, stating that the 36-year-old cricketer made his decision after discussions with the country’s cricket board and hence, has been released from his central contract.

Speaking about his retirement, De Grandhomme said several factors played a part in his decision

“I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries. I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks,” De Grandhomme was quoted as saying.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the BLACKCAPS since debuting in 2012 and I’m proud of my international career – but I feel this is the right time to finish,” he added.

De Grandhomme retires with an impressive record, especially in the Tests. He represented New Zealand in 29 matches, scoring 1432 runs at 38.70 and picking up 49 wickets. He featured in 18 wins, playing a key role in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship campaign against India in Southampton.

The all-rounder also proved his mettle in the ODIs, scoring 742 runs in 45 games and scalping 30 wickets at an average of 41.00. He also played in 41 T20Is, scoring 505 runs at a strike rate of 138.35 and taking 12 wickets at 38.41

In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, he starred with a 47-ball 60 in a pulsating victorious chase against South Africa, scored 64 against Pakistan, and bowled superbly in the final against England, taking one for 25 off his 10 overs.

“I’ve loved being part of this team over the past decade and am grateful for the experiences we’ve shared together. I’ve made many lasting friendships with teammates, coaching staff,x` and opponents, and will treasure the memories for the rest of my life,” he said.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it was sad to see de Grandhomme depart the international scene, but he understood his reasons.

“Colin’s been a hugely influential part of the BLACKCAPS and contributed to some of the team’s greatest achievements. His immense power with the bat and skills with the ball made him a real match winner and an asset to any side. Colin’s a great team man and we will certainly miss his character around the dressing room,” Stead was quoted as saying.

“While it’s sad to see him go – we appreciate he’s at a stage in his career where he’s looking to head in a different direction and we respect that. We wish him all the best with his future and hope to see him featuring on the New Zealand domestic scene when available,” he added.

