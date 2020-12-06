New Zealand vs West Indies: Kiwi All-rounder Mitchell Fined For Bad Language

New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15% of his match fee for using obscene language in the opening test against the West Indies on Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

The ICC said Mitchell breached Article 2.3 of its code when he used inappropriate language as West Indies captain Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him in the 62nd over.

The global body said one demerit point had been added to the 29-year-old’s disciplinary record. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, which lead to a ban.

The West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 134-run defeat before lunch on the fourth day of the clash in Hamilton earlier on Sunday.

The second test starts at the Basin Reserve on Dec. 11.

The victory margin was the largest by New Zealand over West Indies, surpassing the innings and 105-run win at Wellington’s Basin Reserve in 1999, and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

New Zealand had been cruising to victory inside three days, and were close to the rare feat of dismissing a side twice in one day, before Blackwood and Joseph came together at 89-6 and shared a 155-run partnership.

Blackwood completed his second test century on Sunday but fell for 104 shortly after Joseph was caught in the deep for 86 and Neil Wagner finished off the innings at 247 when he bowled Shannon Gabriel for a duck.