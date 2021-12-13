New Zealand All-rounder Rachin Ravindra Calls Test Debut in India 'Amazing Honour'

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra called his Test debut in India as an ‘amazing honour’. He added that it was quite cool for his parents to see him debut in a country where they grew up before migrating to New Zealand. The 22-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder made his Test debut during the two-match Test series against India.

“I thought about it a little bit. It was quite cool for them (my parents), seeing me play in the country they grew up in. For me, I’m Kiwi through and through, born in Wellington, so I was just representing my country which is an amazing honour. It was quite an experience to make my debut in India against that side, an incredible team that is one of the best in the world," said Ravindra on SENZ Mornings.

Ravindra had made a significant contribution in the nail-biting first Test at Kanpur, batting for 8.4 overs and making 18 runs in a last-wicket stand alongside number eleven batter Ajaz Patel to deny India a victory with their stubborn resistance.

In the second innings of the second Test in Mumbai, Ravindra took the catch at mid-on to complete Ajaz Patel’s 10 wickets in the first innings and then had a haul of 3/56 to his name though New Zealand lost the match by 372 runs.

Ravindra, though, was happy in sharing the dressing room with senior players like Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tim Southee.

“Then to share a dressing room and a field with guys I idolised growing up, the likes of Kane (Williamson), Ross (Taylor) and Tim Southee. It was cool just to be out there, taking everything in and being able to contribute to saving a game was pretty awesome."

Ravindra, who featured for New Zealand in six T20Is, has set his sights on establishing himself as a genuine all-rounder but is ready to play any role as per the team’s needs.

“I’d do whatever the team would like me to, to be honest. The ultimate goal would be to be a genuine all-rounder. I guess I’m more of a batting all-rounder at the current stage of my career, but I’ll continue two develop both my bowling and batting. In an ideal world, I’d be a genuine all-rounder, but I’ll just take it day by day and keep working hard."

New Zealand’s next Test assignment will be a two-match series against Bangladesh, starting from January 1 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

