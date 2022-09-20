New Zealand Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2022: Martin Guptill Set For Record 7th WC, Finn Allen And Michael Bracewell Make The Cut

There weren’t any surprises as New Zealand announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia from October 16. The squad will be led by Kane Williamson with veteran Martin Guptill to play in his seventh T20 World Cup.

The Blackcaps have made just two changes from their squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup where they finished as the runners-up. Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are the only new faces while fast bowler Adam Milne has recovered in time to retain his place after having been included as injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson at the showpiece event last year.

Kyle Jamieson has missed the cut due to a back injury while Todd Astle and Tim Seifert, who were part of their campaign last year, have missed the bus.

Devon Conway will be their first-choice wicketkeeper-batter.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead congratulated Guptill for his ‘incredible achievement’.

“It’s always a special time announcing a World Cup squad and I’d like to congratulate the 15 players selected today,” he said. It’s especially exciting for Finn and Michael who are set for their first ICC events, while Martin Guptill is preparing for his 7th T20 World Cup – which in itself is an incredible achievement.”

Stead said the team is quite positive with a majority of their players retaining their spots.

“It’s great to have this tournament so soon after last year’s event in which we played some really good cricket, but couldn’t quite get over the line at the end. With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism,” he said.

In the run up to the marquee event, New Zealand will host Pakistan and Bangladesh for a T20I tri-series which Stead feels will serve as an ideal preparation for the world cup.

“Along with the all-important game time, those matches will be a great chance to refine our combinations and game-plans ahead of our departure to Australia,” he said.

Full Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

