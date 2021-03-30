New Zealand Beat Bangladesh In Rain Interrupted Match Amid DLS Confusion

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 28 runs amid confusion surrounding the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target for the visitors in a rain-interrupted 2nd T20I at McLean Park on Tuesday.

Glenn Phillips, who was declared man of the match, was on 58 off 31 balls while Daryl Mitchell on 34 off 16 when the umpires led the players back due to rains.

The New Zealand innings eventually had to be stopped at 17.5 overs when they were already on 173/5 and Bangladesh were initially under the impression that their corrected target was 148 off 16 overs. Eventually, play had to be stopped for five minutes as the target was corrected to 170, which was again an incorrect target and it was revised to 171.

Upping the ante on the New Zealand bowlers after the play resumed, Soumya Sarkar hit five fours and three sixes on his way to 51 off 27 balls.

However, Phillips and Ish Sodhi pulled things back for New Zealand and Bangladesh succumbed to the pressure. Sarkar soon holed out to long-on off Tim Southee and as the asking rate increased, other Bangladesh batsmen also got out trying big shots.

Phillips was the star of the show during the New Zealand innings, smashing five fours and two sixes in a 62-run partnership with Mitchell that came off just 27 balls.

Brief scores: New Zealand 173/5 in 17.5 overs (Glenn Phillips 58 not out, Daryl Mitchell 34 not out; Mahedi Hasan 2/45) beat Bangladesh 142/7 in 16 overs (Soumya Sarkar 51; Tim Southee 2/21, Hamish Bennett 2/31) by 28 runs (DLS method)