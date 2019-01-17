New Zealand Bound Sid Kaul Credits Zaheer for Refining His Basics

Loading...
The paceman from Zirakpur near Chandigarh, Punjab, has bided his time patiently. First proving his worth in the IPL, then stepping up for Punjab in Ranji Trophy and finally put up impressive performances for India A as well.
Kaul has been rewarded for his consistency with a call-up for three T20Is against New Zealand later this month. This year, Kaul has managed to pick up 23 wickets in six games for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, mostly bowling with an older ball by coming on to bowl first or second change.
“Domestic cricket is the biggest priority for me. It’s performances for Punjab that have brought me into national reckoning. I bowled for India A in New Zealand and the experience of tracks there will come in handy if I get the opportunity in the T20 games,” Kaul told CricketNext from Kolkata recently, on the sidelines of a Ranji Trophy tie against Bengal.
“More than my own performances, I try to bowl for the team. I always think how I can help my team win and I am pleased that my performances helped in getting outright wins for Punjab this year,” he said.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster feels a lot of credit for his recent development should go to former India paceman Zaheer Khan. Kaul spent time under the left-arm seamer to work on his bowling on the suggestion of Rohit Sharma.
“I have strengthened my bowling basics a lot under my mentor Zaheer Khan. He always keeps giving tips, he tells me to keep this simple while bowling,” Kaul said about his interactions with Zaheer.
“Zak pa has spent a lot of time with me. He took down notes about my bowling and then gave me tips on which muscles to use while bowling and which areas I need to strengthen. I spoke to him before going to New Zealand with the India A team as well and his inputs were really helpful,” he added.
Kaul has played three ODIs and two T20Is so far, with his last international being the Asia Cup tie against Afghanistan in September. He also toured New Zealand as part of the India A squad and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 50-over games with with seven scalps from three games.
“Rahul sir is a legendary player and his knowledge and thinking is invaluable. The tips he gives me are vital,” Kaul said about India A coach Rahul Dravid.
The Punjab pacer had a successful season in IPL-11 as well, claiming 21 wickets in 17 matches for the Sunrisers.
“Sunrisers have helped me a lot. The first couple of seasons, I didn’t get many opportunities with Ashish (Nehra) bhaiya and Bhuvi (Bhvneshwar Kumar) ahead of me. But I always used to try and learn from them, in matches as well as the nets. They retained me for 2-3 seasons and I have imbibed the experienced bowlers’ knowledge,” he said.
First Published: January 17, 2019, 9:02 AM IST