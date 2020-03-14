Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

New Zealand Bowler Lockie Ferguson in Isolation over Corona Virus Fears

The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while tests are conducted.

AFP |March 14, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps' opening one-day international against Australia, team officials said.

The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while tests are conducted.

"In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hrs after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI," New Zealand Cricket said late Friday.

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined."

The scare followed Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson being isolated and tested for COVID-19 after suffering a sore throat on Thursday. He missed the opening ODI, but was cleared of the virus late Friday.

Fans have been barred from the three-game series in Sydney and Hobart to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has forced a swathe of sporting events behind closed doors.

The second match is on Sunday.

